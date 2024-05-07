Situation at the front, additional missiles for air defense and preparation of fortifications: Umerov talks with Pentagon chief

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a weekly phone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They discussed the situation at the front, additional missiles for air defense and preparation of fortifications, UNN reports.

He informed in detail about the current situation at the front. The enemy continues to target our critical infrastructure. In view of this, special emphasis was placed on the need to obtain additional missiles for air defense systems. We also discussed the completion of several lines of fortifications, which has a significant impact on strengthening our positions at the front and increasing our defense capabilities - Umerov said.

In addition, the Minister thanked for the much-needed aid package that the United States recently provided.

"This support was essential for our needs in the face of growing tensions and threats from the enemy. We continue our partnership to ensure peace and stability in the region," he summarized.