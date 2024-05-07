Situation at the front, additional missiles for air defense and preparation of fortifications: Umerov talks with Pentagon chief

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81142 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107340 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250487 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165438 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39753 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31685 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64067 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32237 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58159 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225987 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237784 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224586 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81142 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58159 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64067 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112934 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113834 views
Situation at the front, additional missiles for air defense and preparation of fortifications: Umerov talks with Pentagon chief

Situation at the front, additional missiles for air defense and preparation of fortifications: Umerov talks with Pentagon chief

 • 18810 views

The Ukrainian Defense Minister discussed the situation on the frontline, the need for additional anti-aircraft missiles, the preparation of fortifications, and thanked the United States for the recent aid package during a phone conversation with the US Secretary of Defense.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a weekly phone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They discussed the situation at the front, additional missiles for air defense and preparation of fortifications, UNN reports.

He informed in detail about the current situation at the front. The enemy continues to target our critical infrastructure. In view of this, special emphasis was placed on the need to obtain additional missiles for air defense systems. We also discussed the completion of several lines of fortifications, which has a significant impact on strengthening our positions at the front and increasing our defense capabilities 

- Umerov said.

In addition, the Minister thanked for the much-needed aid package that the United States recently provided.

Umerov discussed with Austin the current situation on the Ukrainian front and emphasized the need for air defense systems and missiles05.04.24, 21:57 • 72804 views

"This support was essential for our needs in the face of growing tensions and threats from the enemy. We continue our partnership to ensure peace and stability in the region," he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

