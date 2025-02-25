ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Situation at Chornobyl NPP: fire response at the confinement continues

Situation at Chornobyl NPP: fire response at the confinement continues

 • 22014 views

Work continues at the ChNPP site to eliminate the consequences of the Russian drone attack on the NSC. Damage to the outer cladding of the arch and sealing membranes was detected, and the radiation background remains normal.

Emergency response continues at the site of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) and the Shelter. The radiation situation is normal. This was reported by the press service of the Chornobyl NPP, UNN reports.

Work is ongoing, including using UAVs, to detect and extinguish smoldering areas, and work is underway to partially open the structures. 7 working lines have been laid along the NSC arch vault cladding to extinguish smoldering areas 

- the statement said.

The results of the extraordinary inspection revealed damage to the outer cladding of the arch; local through destruction; defects in the cladding without continuous destruction; damage to the inner cladding filler; and destruction of bolted connections.

Damage was also detected to the NSC containment membranes in the southern, southwestern and southeastern zones.

No deterioration of the radiation situation at the NSC site and at ChNPP in general was recorded.

Russian drone attack

As a reminder, on the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

