Situation at Chornobyl NPP: fire response at the confinement continues

Emergency response continues at the site of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) and the Shelter. The radiation situation is normal. This was reported by the press service of the Chornobyl NPP, UNN reports.

Work is ongoing, including using UAVs, to detect and extinguish smoldering areas, and work is underway to partially open the structures. 7 working lines have been laid along the NSC arch vault cladding to extinguish smoldering areas - the statement said.

The results of the extraordinary inspection revealed damage to the outer cladding of the arch; local through destruction; defects in the cladding without continuous destruction; damage to the inner cladding filler; and destruction of bolted connections.

Damage was also detected to the NSC containment membranes in the southern, southwestern and southeastern zones.

No deterioration of the radiation situation at the NSC site and at ChNPP in general was recorded.

Russian drone attack

As a reminder, on the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.