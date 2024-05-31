Sirsky and US general Brown discussed the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky held a conversation with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff of the United States, General Charles Brown, during which the parties discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. Sirsky announced this in Telegram, writes UNN.

For the second time in a month, he spoke with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff of the United States, General Charles Quinton Brown. He expressed gratitude for the extremely important military-technical assistance: ammunition, guided missiles and engineering equipment. Each unit of military equipment and weapons is tested in real combat conditions, which strengthens the military potential of our partners, Sirsky wrote.

Details

The commander-in-chief said that the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discussed taking into account the operational situation at the front and the strategic tasks of Ukraine.

For his part, General Brown thanked for the congratulations on the day of the US Armed Forces and the Ukrainian initiatives that Ukraine invests in international security.

Sirsky: Russia is building up its grouping in direction of main strike in Kharkiv region, but these forces are not enough to break through the defense