Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have lost more than 6 thousand mobile phones: which brands are most popular among thieves

In the first four months of 2024, Ukrainians lost more than 6.6 thousand mobile phones. For comparison, last year the number of stolen and lost phones was over 29 thousand. Among the most commonly lost brands are Xiaomi, Samsung, and iPhone. Writes UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Since the beginning of 2024, more than 6.6 thousand cases of phone theft and loss have already been recorded in Ukraine. Compared to previous years, the number of such incidents is decreasing: compared to the same period in 2021, they decreased by 2.5 times, and compared to last year - by 1.3 times. In 2023, 29,015 cases of phone theft and loss were reported, which is 46% less than before the outbreak of the full-scale conflict.

This year, the highest level of mobile phone thefts and losses is observed in Kyiv, where 790 incidents were registered, accounting for 11.9% of the total. Dnipropetrovska oblast ranks second with 582 incidents (8.8%), and Zaporizka oblast ranks third with 566 cases (8.6%). In comparison, in 2023, the largest number of phone thefts and losses were recorded in Donetsk region.

Over the past three years, Xiaomi, Samsung, and iPhone brands have been the leaders among the most frequently stolen phones. This year, more than 2.2 thousand Xiaomi phones have been stolen or lost, accounting for 33.8% of the total, more than 1.4 thousand Samsung phones (21.6%), and almost a thousand iPhones (14.2%).

Recall

Google has announced Theft Detection Lock, an AI-powered feature for Android that locks a phone when it detects theft-related movements and makes stolen devices unusable.