Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have lost more than 6 thousand mobile phones: which brands are most popular among thieves

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32607 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99204 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143230 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147972 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243203 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172707 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164267 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148142 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52914 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72573 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109581 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45049 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79209 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221764 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221112 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32621 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23174 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109581 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112358 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have lost more than 6 thousand mobile phones: which brands are most popular among thieves

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have lost more than 6 thousand mobile phones: which brands are most popular among thieves

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25492 views

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainians have lost more than 6.6 thousand mobile phones, with Xiaomi, Samsung, and iPhone brands being the most commonly stolen.

In the first four months of 2024, Ukrainians lost more than 6.6 thousand mobile phones. For comparison, last year the number of stolen and lost phones was over 29 thousand. Among the most commonly lost brands are Xiaomi, Samsung, and iPhone. Writes UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Since the beginning of 2024, more than 6.6 thousand cases of phone theft and loss have already been recorded in Ukraine. Compared to previous years, the number of such incidents is decreasing: compared to the same period in 2021, they decreased by 2.5 times, and compared to last year - by 1.3 times. In 2023, 29,015 cases of phone theft and loss were reported, which is 46% less than before the outbreak of the full-scale conflict.

This year, the highest level of mobile phone thefts and losses is observed in Kyiv, where 790 incidents were registered, accounting for 11.9% of the total. Dnipropetrovska oblast ranks second with 582 incidents (8.8%), and Zaporizka oblast ranks third with 566 cases (8.6%). In comparison, in 2023, the largest number of phone thefts and losses were recorded in Donetsk region.

Over the past three years, Xiaomi, Samsung, and iPhone brands have been the leaders among the most frequently stolen phones. This year, more than 2.2 thousand Xiaomi phones have been stolen or lost, accounting for 33.8% of the total, more than 1.4 thousand Samsung phones (21.6%), and almost a thousand iPhones (14.2%).

Recall

Google has announced Theft Detection Lock, an AI-powered feature for Android that locks a phone when it detects theft-related movements and makes stolen devices unusable.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
googleGoogle
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising