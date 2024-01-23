ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Since the beginning of the year, entrepreneurs have received UAH 4 billion in loans under the 5-7-9% program

Since the beginning of the year, entrepreneurs have received UAH 4 billion in loans under the 5-7-9% program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34853 views

Last week, more than 250 entrepreneurs received loans under the "Affordable Loans" program totaling UAH 1.6 billion. Since the program was launched in February 2020, almost 80,000 loans worth UAH 271 billion have been disbursed.

The total number of loans issued since the launch of the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program reaches 80 thousand business representatives for UAH 271 billion.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

Since the beginning of January 2024, Ukrainian businesses have received 787 loans worth UAH 4.3 billion. In the three weeks since the beginning of the year, entrepreneurs have taken out the largest number of available working capital loans - UAH 1.9 billion.

The agency provides the following data on the distribution of funds:

Banks issued UAH 1 billion in loans to processing companies under the 5-7-9% program;

Businesses operating in the area of high military risk received UAH 880 million;

UAH 544 million was allocated for the implementation of investment projects.

Tusk and Shmyhal announced the reset of intergovernmental relations between Ukraine and Poland: what agreements were reached

It is also noted that the most frequent recipients of loans under the program are companies operating in the following sectors:

  • agriculture (49%);
  • wholesale and retail trade (26%);
  • processing industry (16%).

Among the regions, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia regions and the city of Kyiv are the leaders in terms of loan agreements.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked to make the necessary arrangements to remove all difficulties between government officials, business, and law enforcement. They will be presented at the National Security and Defense Council.

Authorities hold closed meeting with entrepreneurs outraged by Mazepa case23.01.24, 01:47 • 31797 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy

Contact us about advertising