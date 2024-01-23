Since the beginning of the year, entrepreneurs have received UAH 4 billion in loans under the 5-7-9% program

The total number of loans issued since the launch of the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program reaches 80 thousand business representatives for UAH 271 billion.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

Since the beginning of January 2024, Ukrainian businesses have received 787 loans worth UAH 4.3 billion. In the three weeks since the beginning of the year, entrepreneurs have taken out the largest number of available working capital loans - UAH 1.9 billion.

The agency provides the following data on the distribution of funds:

Banks issued UAH 1 billion in loans to processing companies under the 5-7-9% program;

Businesses operating in the area of high military risk received UAH 880 million;

UAH 544 million was allocated for the implementation of investment projects.

It is also noted that the most frequent recipients of loans under the program are companies operating in the following sectors:

agriculture (49%);

wholesale and retail trade (26%);

processing industry (16%).

Among the regions, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia regions and the city of Kyiv are the leaders in terms of loan agreements.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked to make the necessary arrangements to remove all difficulties between government officials, business, and law enforcement. They will be presented at the National Security and Defense Council.

