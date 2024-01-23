Authorities hold closed meeting with entrepreneurs outraged by Mazepa case

Representatives of business and government held a meeting to discuss the issue of pressure on business. This happened after the arrest of investment banker Igor Mazepa and the outrage of entrepreneurs over this case. The meeting was reported by the founder of the EFI Group investment holding, Ihor Liski, UNN reports.

Details

On the positive side, the authorities were quick to respond (the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, and the Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov). They listened to us carefully, and it seemed to me that they heard us! he wrote.

According to him, the meeting featured many constructive proposals to change the legislation, up to and including radical steps "that a desperate business is capable of taking.

I personally proposed to change not the legislation, but the approach and attitude towards entrepreneurs! Dramatic events in the country require rapid changes in the social contract, where law enforcement agencies will perform a different function, not a punitive one... and the attitude towards businesses that create jobs and pay taxes will turn into respect said Liski.

At the same time, he pointed out as a negative aspect of the meeting that all those present from the authorities have no real influence on the security forces.

Therefore, I really hope that they will convey our demands and proposals to the president, and that there will be real changes, not an attempt to silence the problem summarized the businessman.

