Since the beginning of the war, Canada has sheltered over 248 thousand Ukrainians under the CUAET program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18445 views

Since the beginning of the war, Canada has accepted more than 248 thousand Ukrainian refugees under CUAET. In total, the Canadian government has received more than 1.2 million applications for this visa, of which it has approved more than 960 thousand.

Since the beginning of the war, Canada has sheltered over 248 thousand Ukrainians under the CUAET program

More than 248 thousand Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Canada since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the data of the Canada Border Services Agency, UNN reports.

Details

Under the Canada-Ukraine Emergency Travel Permit (CUAET) program, which was established in March 2022, 248,726 Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war have already arrived in Canada.

The CUAET program provides Ukrainians with the opportunity to obtain a three-year work and residence permit in Canada, as well as financial assistance and temporary free housing.

The Canadian government has received more than 1.2 million applications for this visa, of which more than 960 thousand have been approved. New applications for this program are now closed, and visa holders have until the end of March to arrive in Canada to take advantage of the program.

Recall

Canada issued a directiverequiring enhanced due diligence, monitoring and record-keeping of all financial transactions related to Russia, regardless of their size, as part of sanctions against Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Canada will significantly increase spending on military defense - Bill Blair08.03.24, 02:09 • 31811 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
Canada
Ukraine
