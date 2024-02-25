Since the beginning of the invasion, the enemy has fired at Ukraine about 110 thousand times - Interior Minister

Over the two years of the full-scale war, almost 110,000 enemy shellings of Ukraine have been recorded, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at the summit "Ukraine. Year 2024" summit, UNN reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed protocols for working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of shelling.

"If in the first year of the full-scale invasion our partners offered training for rescuers and police, now we are already receiving requests from our foreign partners to share their experience, which is unprecedented and too expensive. Our security forces are constantly improving and have definitely become stronger," the Interior Minister emphasized.

