In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Since the beginning of the invasion, the enemy has fired at Ukraine about 110 thousand times - Interior Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21564 views

According to Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, more than 110,000 hostile attacks on Ukraine have been recorded.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the enemy has fired at Ukraine about 110 thousand times - Interior Minister

Over the two years of the full-scale war, almost 110,000 enemy shellings of Ukraine have been recorded, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at the summit "Ukraine. Year 2024" summit, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has been shelled 110,000 times, mostly civilian objects

- Klymenko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed protocols for working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of shelling.

"If in the first year of the full-scale invasion our partners offered training for rescuers and police, now we are already receiving requests from our foreign partners to share their experience, which is unprecedented and too expensive. Our security forces are constantly improving and have definitely become stronger," the Interior Minister emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
