Plan-2024 for a breakthrough at the front is already in place - Umerov

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine has a powerful plan for a breakthrough at the front in 2024, which will allow it to achieve the goal. Umerov said this during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We are doing everything possible and impossible to make a breakthrough. We already have a 2024 plan. We don't talk about it publicly. It is powerful, it is strong. It gives not only hope, but will also produce results in 2024. Therefore, we are working together with all components of the Security and Defense Forces to achieve the goal - Umerov said.

Details

The minister also said that "more than several thousand strongholds and firing positions have been equipped in Ukraine."

"We coordinate the work on the construction of fortifications. We have a joint group with other ministries. We have already equipped more than several thousand strongholds and firing positions," Umerov said.

The minister said that the work on the construction of fortifications continues.

Recall

To strengthen the state's defense capabilities, this year the government has allocated an additional 2.5 billion hryvnias from the reserve fund for the construction of engineering and fortification facilities.