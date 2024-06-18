Since the beginning of the day 56 combat engagements, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 56 combat engagements have already taken place at the front, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions, where half of all assault actions of the day were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in a summary as of 13:00 on June 18, UNN reports.

Details

"As of now, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has reached 56. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors, where half of all assault operations took place and are still ongoing," the report says.

As indicated, the border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from artillery strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, the village of Obody was hit by terrorist artillery from the direction of Novyi Puty (Russia) and the village of Mohrytsia from the direction of Hornal (Russia).

"The aggressor also continues to launch guided aerial bombs from its territory in Kharkiv region. Thus, seven Russian UAVs have already caused destruction in the vicinity of Liptsy, Hlyboke, and Starytsia," the General Staff said.

The situation is as follows in the areas listed above:

The number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector increased to four. All of them continue to take place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made a total of six assault actions. Russian attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove were repelled by our defenders. The battle near Syinkivka is ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invaders launched five assault operations today. Currently, the fighting continues in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Terny.

In the Siverskiy sector, the number of engagements near Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyymka increased to 13. The enemy received a decent rebuff, the situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

The enemy is also active in the Kramatorsk sector, where it launched unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Hryhorivka and Novyi neighborhood. Fighting continues in the area of Ivanivske. A total of five combat engagements were registered in the sector.

Most of the fighting since the beginning of the day took place in the Pokrovske sector, where Russian occupants tried to improve their position 15 times. Currently, there are six battles in the areas of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Novopokrovske. Attacks near Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha were repelled. The situation is under control of our defenders.

In the Kurakhove sector, two militants' attacks near Krasnohorivka continue to be repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector, our soldiers repelled another enemy assault attempt near Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, in addition to an unsuccessful ground attack near Novodanylivka, the enemy launched three attacks with UAVs in the Vozdvyzhivka area.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.