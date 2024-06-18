$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15851 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 147736 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144261 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157632 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209896 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245361 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152082 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370876 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183333 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149983 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Since the beginning of the day 56 combat engagements, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14282 views

Since the beginning of the day, 56 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors, where half of all assault operations took place.

Since the beginning of the day, 56 combat engagements have already taken place at the front, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions, where half of all assault actions of the day were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in a summary as of 13:00 on June 18, UNN reports.

Details

"As of now, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has reached 56. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors, where half of all assault operations took place and are still ongoing," the report says.

As indicated, the border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from artillery strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, the village of Obody was hit by terrorist artillery from the direction of Novyi Puty (Russia) and the village of Mohrytsia from the direction of Hornal (Russia).

"The aggressor also continues to launch guided aerial bombs from its territory in Kharkiv region. Thus, seven Russian UAVs have already caused destruction in the vicinity of Liptsy, Hlyboke, and Starytsia," the General Staff said.

The situation is as follows in the areas listed above:

The number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector increased to four. All of them continue to take place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made a total of six assault actions. Russian attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove were repelled by our defenders. The battle near Syinkivka is ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invaders launched five assault operations today. Currently, the fighting continues in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Terny.

In the Siverskiy sector, the number of engagements near Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyymka increased to 13. The enemy received a decent rebuff, the situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

The enemy is also active in the Kramatorsk sector, where it launched unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Hryhorivka and Novyi neighborhood. Fighting continues in the area of Ivanivske. A total of five combat engagements were registered in the sector.

Most of the fighting since the beginning of the day took place in the Pokrovske sector, where Russian occupants tried to improve their position 15 times. Currently, there are six battles in the areas of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Novopokrovske. Attacks near Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha were repelled. The situation is under control of our defenders.

In the Kurakhove sector, two militants' attacks near Krasnohorivka continue to be repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector, our soldiers repelled another enemy assault attempt near Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, in addition to an unsuccessful ground attack near Novodanylivka, the enemy launched three attacks with UAVs in the Vozdvyzhivka area.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

