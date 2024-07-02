Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy has already lost 30 occupants in this sector - OTU "Kharkiv"

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72324 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93677 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174419 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220299 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364221 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180664 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149058 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197637 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 64269 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 59130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 72324 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 74234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93677 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4666 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8432 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13693 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34974 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36759 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy has already lost 30 occupants in this sector - OTU "Kharkiv"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19218 views

Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy lost 30 occupants in this sector, and more than 160 people the day before.

Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy has already lost 30 occupants in this sector - OTU "Kharkiv"

Since the beginning of this day, 5 combat engagements have already taken place in the Kharkiv region. The enemy's losses in the Kharkiv sector over the past day amounted to more than 160 people, and the occupiers have lost 30 servicemen since the morning. Vitaliy Sarantsev, a representative of the communications department of the "Kharkiv" military training center, said this on the air of the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy also continues bombing terror, conducting air strikes with drones. Yesterday, the enemy dropped 28 of them in the areas of Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Tykhyne and Vovchansky Khutory. Today, 2 drops were made. russians do not spare people, so the enemy's losses over the past day amounted to more than 160 people. On average, the enemy loses 100-120 people daily in this area. Since the beginning of this day, enemy losses have reached about 30 occupants

- Sarantsev said.

He added that the occupiers are redeploying reserves from other areas to replenish their losses.

For example, the enemy recently moved three assault groups from the 138th separate motorized rifle brigade to Vovchansk, and regrouped assault groups and evacuated sanitary losses near Hlyboke

- Sarantsev added.

According to him, the occupiers are trying to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk 24/7.

The situation there is very volatile, and the fighting is taking place in urban areas, which makes it difficult to conduct combat operations

- added the OTUV representative.

Over the last day , 189 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two enemy electronic warfare/radar stations and an air defense unit.

Air Force Commander confirms strike on ammunition depot in occupied Crimea02.07.24, 13:51 • 19018 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
