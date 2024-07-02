Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements took place in Kharkiv region, the enemy has already lost 30 occupants in this sector - OTU "Kharkiv"

Since the beginning of this day, 5 combat engagements have already taken place in the Kharkiv region. The enemy's losses in the Kharkiv sector over the past day amounted to more than 160 people, and the occupiers have lost 30 servicemen since the morning. Vitaliy Sarantsev, a representative of the communications department of the "Kharkiv" military training center, said this on the air of the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy also continues bombing terror, conducting air strikes with drones. Yesterday, the enemy dropped 28 of them in the areas of Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Tykhyne and Vovchansky Khutory. Today, 2 drops were made. russians do not spare people, so the enemy's losses over the past day amounted to more than 160 people. On average, the enemy loses 100-120 people daily in this area. Since the beginning of this day, enemy losses have reached about 30 occupants - Sarantsev said.

He added that the occupiers are redeploying reserves from other areas to replenish their losses.

For example, the enemy recently moved three assault groups from the 138th separate motorized rifle brigade to Vovchansk, and regrouped assault groups and evacuated sanitary losses near Hlyboke - Sarantsev added.

According to him, the occupiers are trying to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk 24/7.

The situation there is very volatile, and the fighting is taking place in urban areas, which makes it difficult to conduct combat operations - added the OTUV representative.

