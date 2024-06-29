Since the beginning of the day 47 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy is the most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking in the Pokrovsk sector the most. Almost 30 percent of the total 47 combat engagements along the entire frontline took place here. Our defenders are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 13.00 on 29.06.2024, UNN reports .

Russian terrorists continue to fire guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv region from their territory. In particular, the enemy struck Vovchansk with six UAVs, Vesele with four, and dropped one bomb near Lyptsi. In the Kharkiv sector, four occupants' attacks near Vovchansk were repelled. Two are still ongoing in the same area, - the statement said.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the battle near Stelmakhivka continues. Russian terrorists are also bombarding the areas of Kupyansk, Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka, using a total of eight multiple rocket launchers.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has made three attempts to improve the tactical situation near Nevske since the beginning of the day. The fighting continues. The enemy launched three air strikes near Seversk.

The Pokrovske sector , as well as in recent days in general, has seen the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of combat engagements here has increased to 13 since the beginning of the day. Currently, five combat engagements are taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka and Prohres.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. Fighting continues near the latter.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much.

Recall

During the day, Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.