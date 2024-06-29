$41.340.03
+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4578 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8342 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13647 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34932 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36724 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Since the beginning of the day 47 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy is the most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 73045 views

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where almost 30% of the total number of combat engagements took place.

Since the beginning of the day 47 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy is the most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking in the Pokrovsk sector the most. Almost 30 percent of the total 47 combat engagements along the entire frontline took place here. Our defenders are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 13.00 on 29.06.2024, UNN reports .

Russian terrorists continue to fire guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv region from their territory. In particular, the enemy struck Vovchansk with six UAVs, Vesele with four, and dropped one bomb near Lyptsi. In the Kharkiv sector, four occupants' attacks near Vovchansk were repelled. Two are still ongoing in the same area,

- the statement said.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the battle near Stelmakhivka continues. Russian terrorists are also bombarding the areas of Kupyansk, Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka, using a total of eight multiple rocket launchers.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has made three attempts to improve the tactical situation near Nevske since the beginning of the day. The fighting continues. The enemy launched three air strikes near Seversk.

The Pokrovske sector , as well as in recent days in general, has seen the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of combat engagements here has increased to 13 since the beginning of the day. Currently, five combat engagements are taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka and Prohres.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. Fighting continues near the latter.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much.

Recall

During the day, Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
