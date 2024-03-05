Shot and left to die: Russian military was notified of suspicion for the murder of a civilian in Bucha

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21649 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74517 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52310 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 232990 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205390 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181541 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224638 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250095 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155965 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24569 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74540 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 233022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205410 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14454 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23084 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23441 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47802 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55342 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Shot and left to die: Russian military was notified of suspicion for the murder of a civilian in Bucha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22578 views

During the occupation, Russian servicemen shot and killed a Ukrainian civilian in Bucha, leaving his body lying there for more than two weeks. The occupiers were served with a notice of suspicion.

Shot and left to die: Russian military was notified of suspicion for the murder of a civilian in Bucha

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the Russian military who shot a local resident in the back during the occupation of Bucha in 2022, the man died on the spot and lay there for more than two weeks. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The man did not have a weapon and did not participate in hostilities. On March 19, 2022, during the occupation of Bucha, he was walking to his parents through the firing positions of Russian troops on the territory of an electrical substation. There, near one of the local residential complexes, the occupiers deployed their Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems, from which they fired at the city of Irpin,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that approaching the place of deployment of the Russian military, the man asked permission to go to his parents' house. After receiving a refusal from the deputy commander of the occupying platoon, he turned around and walked back and was shot in the back with AK-12 assault rifles. The occupiers inflicted five gunshot wounds on him, which caused the civilian to die on the spot and stay there for more than two weeks.

Thanks to the data from CCTV cameras and the testimony of Russian prisoners of war, investigators were able to identify the killers. These are the soldiers of the first and second artillery platoons of the 1st self-propelled artillery battery of the Nona-S self-propelled artillery system: A 26-year-old sergeant from the Pskov region and a 38-year-old sergeant from Kyrgyzstan, who served in the Russian armed forces as deputy platoon commanders.

Under the procedural supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General, they were served with a notice of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians, combined with premeditated murder, committed by a group of persons (Article 28(1), Article 438(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face life imprisonment.

Recall

Police have identified the Russians who tortured four residents of the village of Zdvyzhivka, Kyiv region, during the occupation of the region in March 2022. The Russian military commander who ordered the torture of the Ukrainians was notified of suspicion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Kyrgyzstan
Kyiv
