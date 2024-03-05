Shot and left to die: Russian military was notified of suspicion for the murder of a civilian in Bucha

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the Russian military who shot a local resident in the back during the occupation of Bucha in 2022, the man died on the spot and lay there for more than two weeks. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The man did not have a weapon and did not participate in hostilities. On March 19, 2022, during the occupation of Bucha, he was walking to his parents through the firing positions of Russian troops on the territory of an electrical substation. There, near one of the local residential complexes, the occupiers deployed their Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems, from which they fired at the city of Irpin, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that approaching the place of deployment of the Russian military, the man asked permission to go to his parents' house. After receiving a refusal from the deputy commander of the occupying platoon, he turned around and walked back and was shot in the back with AK-12 assault rifles. The occupiers inflicted five gunshot wounds on him, which caused the civilian to die on the spot and stay there for more than two weeks.

Thanks to the data from CCTV cameras and the testimony of Russian prisoners of war, investigators were able to identify the killers. These are the soldiers of the first and second artillery platoons of the 1st self-propelled artillery battery of the Nona-S self-propelled artillery system: A 26-year-old sergeant from the Pskov region and a 38-year-old sergeant from Kyrgyzstan, who served in the Russian armed forces as deputy platoon commanders.

Under the procedural supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General, they were served with a notice of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians, combined with premeditated murder, committed by a group of persons (Article 28(1), Article 438(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face life imprisonment.

Recall

Police have identified the Russians who tortured four residents of the village of Zdvyzhivka, Kyiv region, during the occupation of the region in March 2022. The Russian military commander who ordered the torture of the Ukrainians was notified of suspicion.