What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shmyhal urges Slovak government to lift unilateral restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Kyiv

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked Slovakia to lift its unilateral ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has called on the Slovak government to lift unilateral restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. He said this during a briefing following a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, an UNN correspondent reports.

"In the agricultural sector, I emphasized to Prime Minister Fico that unilateral bans on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products are not a pragmatic, unnecessary tool. Our government has introduced a procedure for verification and approval of exports of certain agricultural groups of goods to a number of EU member states, including Slovakia... Now we expect reciprocal steps, so I called on the Slovak government to lift unilateral import restrictions," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that in the transportation sector it is very important to prevent scenarios of blocking the border and checkpoints.

"We are counting on the support of Slovakia and the Slovak government in extending the transport visa-free regime," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Shmyhal and the Slovak Prime Minister signed a joint statementthat will strengthen bilateral relations.

EconomyPolitics

