Shmyhal urges Slovak government to lift unilateral restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has called on the Slovak government to lift unilateral restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. He said this during a briefing following a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, an UNN correspondent reports.

"In the agricultural sector, I emphasized to Prime Minister Fico that unilateral bans on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products are not a pragmatic, unnecessary tool. Our government has introduced a procedure for verification and approval of exports of certain agricultural groups of goods to a number of EU member states, including Slovakia... Now we expect reciprocal steps, so I called on the Slovak government to lift unilateral import restrictions," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that in the transportation sector it is very important to prevent scenarios of blocking the border and checkpoints.

"We are counting on the support of Slovakia and the Slovak government in extending the transport visa-free regime," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Shmyhal and the Slovak Prime Minister signed a joint statementthat will strengthen bilateral relations.