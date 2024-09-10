Shmyhal: Ukrainian weapons production has doubled this year

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that in 2023, weapons production in Ukraine tripled, and in the first 8 months of this year it doubled again. He said this at a press conference on the results of the government's work, reports a correspondent of UNN .

In 2023, weapons production in Ukraine tripled, and in the first 8 months of this year we have increased production by another two times compared to 2023. That is, we are making progress. Drone production continues to grow. We have created a drone market, opening up opportunities for business, for enterprises - Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that this year they created a market for arming drones with their own ammunition.

Accordingly, one plus one million weapons have been contracted this year, i.e. more than one million. Our own production of shells is growing - not only ammunition for drones, but we are also working on the production of our own ammunition for artillery. This is the most scarce item that we are looking for together with partners around the world - the Prime Minister added.

He noted that Ukraine is already developing weapons production with the financial support of international partners, which also makes it possible to provide repair and maintenance of domestic military equipment.

We already have the first precedent. Together with Denmark, we have already implemented such contracts and will continue to develop this area, when Ukrainian production receives funds from partners, and partners buy Ukrainian-made weapons for the Ukrainian army. We also provide repair and maintenance of such equipment, which is much more profitable and reliable for our military - Shmyhal added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to scale up the production of ammunition in Ukraine. Companies will be able to produce and import explosives without permits, reducing the process of opening production from 18 months to 1 month.