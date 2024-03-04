Shmyhal: Ukrainian plan to de-block the border is already being worked out by the Polish side

The Ukrainian plan to resolve the issue of the border blockade is already being worked out by the Polish side. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

The blocking of the border by Polish farmers makes no sense. Since September last year, Ukraine has not exported wheat, corn, sunflower seeds, or rapeseed to Poland. During the government team's visit to the border, we offered Poland a plan of 5 clear steps to resolve the blockade. This plan is currently being worked out by the Polish side - Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine hopes to find a compromise with Poland to resolve the border crisis.

Addendum

Ukraine proposes a plan to Poland to unblock the border, which includes a request to ban Russian agricultural exports to the EU and the creation of a trilateral headquarters with the European Commission.

Poland is unofficially negotiating with the EU on farmers' benefits.