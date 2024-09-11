Shmyhal: Ukraine is waiting for Britain's permission to strike long-range weapons at military targets in Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198866 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153778 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153010 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187269 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105096 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71653 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 41292 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 52075 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 80648 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 58712 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198593 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187269 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202167 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 13345 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149973 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153283 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144203 views
Shmyhal: Ukraine is waiting for Britain's permission to strike long-range weapons at military targets in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32337 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal meets with British Foreign Secretary Lammey. Ukraine expects permission to strike Russia and $50 billion from frozen assets. Britain will provide £3 billion in annual military aid.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv  with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy. Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects the UK to authorize the use of long-range weapons to strike at Russian territory and to receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets by the end of this year. The Ukrainian prime minister wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal thanked Lammy for the new £162 million military support package announced by the UK last week, as well as for the £30 million allocation to support Ukraine's energy sector.

The United Kingdom will also continue to provide military support in the amount of 3 billion pounds per year for as long as necessary

- Shmyhal pointed out.

The prime minister emphasized that Ukraine expects the UK to allow it to strike long-range weapons at military targets on the territory of our enemy. According to him, they also discussed providing Ukraine with air defense systems.

They also discussed the situation in the energy sector and how partners can help Ukraine in this area.

Thanks to the support of our partners, we are restoring what was destroyed by Russia and developing decentralized generation. Britain will help in this direction

- Shmyhal said.

The prime minister also emphasized the $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets that the G7 will transfer to Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine expects to receive the funds by the end of this year.

Britain supports Storm Shadow strikes on Russia but will not publicly call for them - The Telegraph28.08.24, 11:29 • 27767 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

