Shmyhal: Ukraine is waiting for Britain's permission to strike long-range weapons at military targets in Russia

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy. Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects the UK to authorize the use of long-range weapons to strike at Russian territory and to receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets by the end of this year. The Ukrainian prime minister wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal thanked Lammy for the new £162 million military support package announced by the UK last week, as well as for the £30 million allocation to support Ukraine's energy sector.

The United Kingdom will also continue to provide military support in the amount of 3 billion pounds per year for as long as necessary - Shmyhal pointed out.

The prime minister emphasized that Ukraine expects the UK to allow it to strike long-range weapons at military targets on the territory of our enemy. According to him, they also discussed providing Ukraine with air defense systems.

They also discussed the situation in the energy sector and how partners can help Ukraine in this area.

Thanks to the support of our partners, we are restoring what was destroyed by Russia and developing decentralized generation. Britain will help in this direction - Shmyhal said.

The prime minister also emphasized the $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets that the G7 will transfer to Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine expects to receive the funds by the end of this year.

