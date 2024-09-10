Shmyhal: Ukraine aims to be ready to join the EU by the end of 2025

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine aims to be ready to join the EU by the end of 2025, but stressed that this process should be part of a just peace. He said this at a press conference on the results of the government's work, an UNN correspondent reports .

We want to be ready to join the EU by the end of 2025 at the latest, but in general, strategically, we understand that our accession to the EU should be an integral part of a just peace - Shmyhal said.

According to him, it is necessary to bring our legislation and all bylaws - tens of thousands of documents - in line with EU directives and rules.

“This is where a lot of technical work is going on. The only political decision we have left is the decision of the EU member states to accept Ukraine,” Shmyhal added.

