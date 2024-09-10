Shmyhal spoke about the reasons for the changes in the government: it's not about complaints, it's about improving efficiency

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal explained that personnel decisions in the government are not related to claims against former ministers, but are caused by the need to increase efficiency and adapt to the new challenges of the war. He said this at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"I would like to say right away that the decision was made by the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party. As Prime Minister, I nominated these candidates on the proposal of the parliamentary faction. Of course, we had more than one conversation with each of the candidates. We formed a strategy for how we would move forward. This is the answer to the question whether I influenced the personnel policy," Shmyhal said.

He said that he does not raise the issue of "claims" to former ministers during martial law, but he is grateful for the fact that they did and are doing their job very responsibly and effectively.

"It's not about claims, it's about improving efficiency, it's about changing challenges, changing directions and priorities, strengthening this or that direction, this or that team, changing the vision, perhaps because circumstances are changing, and the war is changing our country, changing our society, and we need to be flexible in these conditions," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the newly appointed members of the Cabinet of Ministers are currently working with them to determine their priorities for the first 100 days and a year ahead.

"The goals to be achieved must be realized because there is no time to experiment now. Therefore, we need a concrete result," said Shmyhal.

