Shmyhal spoke about the reasons for the changes in the government: it's not about complaints, it's about improving efficiency

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119217 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121867 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198866 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153778 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142987 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187269 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71562 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 41163 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51957 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 80519 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 58543 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198832 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214049 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202149 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 13204 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149961 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153271 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144191 views
Actual
Shmyhal spoke about the reasons for the changes in the government: it's not about complaints, it's about improving efficiency

Shmyhal spoke about the reasons for the changes in the government: it's not about complaints, it's about improving efficiency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18119 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine said that personnel decisions in the government were caused by the need to adapt to the new challenges of the war. Shmyhal emphasized that it is about increasing efficiency and changing priorities.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal explained that personnel decisions in the government are not related to claims against former ministers, but are caused by the need to increase efficiency and adapt to the new challenges of the war. He said this  at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"I would like to say right away that the decision was made by the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party. As Prime Minister, I nominated these candidates on the proposal of the parliamentary faction. Of course, we had more than one conversation with each of the candidates. We formed a strategy for how we would move forward. This is the answer to the question whether I influenced the personnel policy," Shmyhal said.

He said that he does not raise the issue of "claims" to former ministers during martial law, but he is grateful for the fact that they did and are doing their job very responsibly and effectively.

"It's not about claims, it's about improving efficiency, it's about changing challenges, changing directions and priorities, strengthening this or that direction, this or that team, changing the vision, perhaps because circumstances are changing, and the war is changing our country, changing our society, and we need to be flexible in these conditions," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the newly appointed members of the Cabinet of Ministers are currently working with them to determine their priorities for the first 100 days and a year ahead.

"The goals to be achieved must be realized because there is no time to experiment now. Therefore, we need a concrete result," said Shmyhal.

Recall

The Government changed the names of two ministries: which departments were renamed The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to rename the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising