Shmyhal meets with new Italian Ambassador: discusses support for Ukraine and strengthening air defense

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on a meeting with the newly appointed Italian ambassador, where they discussed support for Ukraine, financial assistance, strengthening air defense, energy, integration into the EU and NATO, and a formula for peace and recovery, UNN reports.

We met with the newly appointed Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa. We discussed the issues of our cooperation: finance, strengthening air defense, energy, integration into the EU and NATO, the formula for peace, restoration of - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to Shmyhal, he thanked Italy for its comprehensive support and special focus on Ukraine during its G7 presidency. "It was at the summit in Italy that the G7 leaders made a historic decision to transfer $50 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets. We expect to receive these funds by the end of the year," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also thanked for the patronage of Odesa and for the readiness to hold the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025. "We must focus on demining projects, energy and logistics development," he said.

"I wished Mr. Ambassador a successful diplomatic mission for the development and deepening of our bilateral relations," Shmyhal said.

