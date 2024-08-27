Ukraine aims to open all sections of EU accession negotiations in the first half of 2025 - Shmyhal

In 2025, Ukraine plans to open all chapters of negotiations on EU membership when Poland holds the presidency. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The path to the EU and NATO. There is a decision to start negotiations on our accession to the European Union. Screening and analysis of our legislation is underway. The key goal is to open all sections of our negotiations in the first half of next year, when Poland holds the presidency, to move in parallel in all directions at once and do our "homework" very quickly - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the latest NATO summit has fixed the inevitability of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

We have an ambitious goal: we want to be technically ready to join the EU and NATO as soon as the war is over. We believe that joining the EU should be a prerequisite for a just peace - He added.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's accession to the EU is a matter of time. Today, there is about 99% of the common desire of European countries to see Kyiv as an EU member.