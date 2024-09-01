Shmyhal emphasized that there should be no restrictions on Ukraine's right to use weapons of its partners in russia

There should be no restrictions on the use of weapons by Ukraine's partners on the territory of the russian federation. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this after the russian missile attack on Kharkiv, UNN reports.

There should be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of its partners' weapons. Ukraine must be able to fully defend itself and destroy military targets on enemy territory. This is how we will protect and secure people from russian attacks - Shmyhal wrote.

Recall

On September 1, russia attacked Kharkiv, firing missiles, including Iskanders, at the city. A video of the aftermath of the russian attack on Kharkiv was published by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on the world to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself and stop russian terror.

