Shmyhal discusses with the EU the use of 1.4 billion euros of frozen assets of the Russian Federation
The Prime Minister of Ukraine discussed the distribution of funds from frozen Russian assets with representatives of the EU Defense Committee. EUR 400 million will be used to support the Ukrainian defense industry.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal called on international partners to lift any restrictions on the use of Western weapons. Representatives of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs were also informed about the allocation of Russian assets for defense, including the development of Ukrainian manufacturers' capabilities.
According to the information, at a meeting with Marie-Agnes Strach-Zimmermann and members of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reportedly outlined the main military needs.
The Prime Minister also reminded the EU representatives of the importance of lifting any restrictions on the use of Western weapons for the defense of Ukraine.
The meeting reviewed information on the allocation of funds to meet defense needs.
He thanked for the allocation of the first 1.4 billion euros from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to meet defense needs. It is important that 400 million euros will be used to support the Ukrainian defense industry.
Denys Shmyhal also reported on investments in the development of Ukrainian industry of $4 billion, but he noted that Ukraine needs additional investments in the defense industry.
Our priority is the production of domestic drones and long-range weapons
