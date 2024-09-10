Shmyhal denies negotiations on continuation of Russian gas or oil transit

Ukraine is not negotiating and is not going to negotiate with Russia on a new agreement or extension of the existing agreement on gas and oil transit.The Cabinet of Ministers is not involved in negotiations on the transit of Russian gas or oil. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are not negotiating and are not going to negotiate with the Russians on a new agreement or extension of the existing agreement on gas and oil transit. Our Association Agreement includes Ukraine's obligation to provide European countries with reliable gas and oil supplies. We are ready to fulfill our Association Agreement, but we are not ready to cooperate with Russia and we will not cooperate with Russia, we will not extend the agreement with Russia, - Shmyhal said.

He expressed confidence that as of today there are no official negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas transit.

I don't have any other details, I am not involved in the negotiations. I am sure that as of today there are no official negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas transit. Perhaps there are talks at the level of European leaders with someone else who could supply their gas to European consumers. Today, the Ukrainian government and I as Prime Minister are not involved in negotiations on the transit of Russian gas or oil, - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev saidthat Russia, Ukraine and European institutions have appealed to Baku regarding gas transit through Ukraine.

EXPRO Consulting reported in August 2024 that oil supplies through Ukraine had intensified, with most of the oil being transported to Hungary in July. It is not known which companies own the oil.

The European Commission investigated the impact of sanctions imposed by Ukraine against the Russian company Lukoil and stated that it sees no reason to be concerned about oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.