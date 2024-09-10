Shmyhal denies negotiations on continuation of Russian gas or oil transit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121822 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198774 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153734 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152983 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142970 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187221 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105096 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71377 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 40931 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51743 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 80265 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 58295 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202117 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12987 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149944 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149183 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144177 views
Shmyhal denies negotiations on continuation of Russian gas or oil transit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25365 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister denies negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas or oil transit. Shmyhal emphasizes that the government is not involved in such discussions and does not plan to cooperate with Russia.

Ukraine is not negotiating and  is not going to negotiate with Russia on a new agreement or extension of the existing agreement on  gas and oil transit.The Cabinet of Ministers is not involved  in negotiations  on the transit of Russian gas or oil. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal  at a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are not negotiating and are not going to negotiate with the Russians on a new agreement or extension of the existing agreement on gas and oil transit. Our Association Agreement includes Ukraine's obligation to provide European countries with reliable gas and oil supplies. We are ready to fulfill our Association Agreement, but we are not ready to cooperate with Russia and we will not cooperate with Russia, we will not extend the agreement with Russia,

- Shmyhal said.

He expressed confidence that as of today there are no official negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas transit.

I don't have any other details, I am not involved in the negotiations. I am sure that as of today there are no official negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas transit. Perhaps there are talks at the level of European leaders with someone else who could supply their gas to European consumers. Today, the Ukrainian government and I as Prime Minister are not involved in negotiations on the transit of Russian gas or oil,

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev saidthat Russia, Ukraine and European institutions have appealed to Baku regarding gas transit through Ukraine.

EXPRO Consulting reported in August 2024 that oil supplies through Ukraine had intensified, with most of the oil being transported to Hungary in July. It is not known which companies own the oil. 

The European Commission investigated the impact of sanctions imposed by Ukraine against the Russian company Lukoil and stated that it sees no reason to be concerned about oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. 

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising