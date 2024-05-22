Ship and plane-5 days, air defense system and helicopter-4 days: the Cabinet of Ministers approved how much leave will be given to the military for destroyed equipment

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80924 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107301 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150161 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154204 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250446 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225965 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39551 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31484 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63849 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32013 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57883 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224565 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80924 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57883 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63849 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113829 views
Actual
Ship and plane-5 days, air defense system and helicopter-4 days: the Cabinet of Ministers approved how much leave will be given to the military for destroyed equipment

Ship and plane-5 days, air defense system and helicopter-4 days: the Cabinet of Ministers approved how much leave will be given to the military for destroyed equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16461 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the granting of additional leave of up to 15 days a year to Ukrainian servicemen to destroy enemy equipment, while specific deadlines are set for different types of destroyed equipment: from 1 day for short-range unmanned aerial vehicles to 5 days for warships or aircraft.

The Cabinet of ministers has determined how many days of vacation the Ukrainian military will be able to get for destroying enemy equipment. In particular, for the destruction of an enemy tank or plane, the military will be able to get 5 days of vacation. For the destruction of an anti-aircraft missile system, or helicopter - 4 days. This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers No. 585 of May 21, 2024, reports UNN.

Details

Approve the procedure for granting military personnel additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment

- the decree says.

According to the document, the total duration of leave for destroyed equipment should not exceed 15 days per year and can be granted during the year, without taking into account the time required to travel within Ukraine to the place of vacation and back, but not more than two days in one direction.

Leave will be granted if no more than 30% of the total number of military personnel of the relevant unit is absent at the same time.

For each unit of destroyed enemy equipment, military personnel are granted leave of the following duration::

  • warship-5 days;
  • military aircraft-5 days;
  • anti-aircraft missile system-4 days;
  • self-propelled artillery installation or Multiple Launch Rocket System-3 days;
  • self-propelled artillery installation or Multiple Launch Rocket System-3 days;
  • military helicopter-4 days;
  • Tank-3 days;
  • amphibious assault vehicle, Armored Personnel Carrier, Command and staff vehicle, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Artillery System-3 days;
  • other armored vehicles or trucks-2 days;
  • radar systems of air defense equipment-4 days;
  • means of counter-battery struggle-2 days;
  • electronic warfare equipment-2 days;
  • short-range light unmanned aerial vehicles (range of use up to 70 kilometers, take-off weight 20-50 kilograms) - 1 day;
  • medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles (range from 70 to 300 kilometers, take-off weight 150 - 500 kilograms) - 2 days;
  • long-range heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (range from 300 to 1500 kilometers, take-off weight more than 500 kilograms) - 3 days;
  • cruise or ballistic missile - 3 days;
  • long-range visual observation Complex-4 days;
  • electronic intelligence equipment-2 days.

By the decision of the commander of a military unit (head of the unit), leave may also be granted to other military personnel (no more than three people) who were directly involved in the detection or destruction of enemy equipment

- the decree says.

The document also sets out what documents can be used to confirm the destruction of enemy equipment:

  • combat log;
  • report of the commander of the unit, group (military unit) by subordination, who performed (performed) the task, which specifies in detail the circumstances, place (coordinates), date, time, method of destruction, type of destroyed equipment;
  • reports of commanders of adjacent units, which, based on the results of visual observation, confirm the destruction of equipment;
  • data from video recording, technical means of reconnaissance (surveillance), video recording of the display of the air situation of air defense combat vehicles during combat operation.

Direct and direct commanders up to the level of a company (company-Tactical Group) of military personnel who have destroyed enemy equipment have the right to leave lasting one calendar day

- noted in the document.

Recall

Yesterday, on May 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for granting military personnel additional Leave lasting up to 15 days a year for destroying enemy equipment during the war with Russia, without taking into account travel time.

According to the law on strengthening mobilization, which came into force on May 18, the military will be paid a monetary reward, and will also be able to take an additional leave of up to 15 days a year for destroying enemy weapons and equipment. Those mobilized will also have the opportunity to obtain a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle and will be entitled to compensation for a loan under the yoselya program.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising