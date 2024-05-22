Ship and plane-5 days, air defense system and helicopter-4 days: the Cabinet of Ministers approved how much leave will be given to the military for destroyed equipment

The Cabinet of ministers has determined how many days of vacation the Ukrainian military will be able to get for destroying enemy equipment. In particular, for the destruction of an enemy tank or plane, the military will be able to get 5 days of vacation. For the destruction of an anti-aircraft missile system, or helicopter - 4 days. This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers No. 585 of May 21, 2024, reports UNN.

Details

Approve the procedure for granting military personnel additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment - the decree says.

According to the document, the total duration of leave for destroyed equipment should not exceed 15 days per year and can be granted during the year, without taking into account the time required to travel within Ukraine to the place of vacation and back, but not more than two days in one direction.

Leave will be granted if no more than 30% of the total number of military personnel of the relevant unit is absent at the same time.

For each unit of destroyed enemy equipment, military personnel are granted leave of the following duration::

warship-5 days;

military aircraft-5 days;



anti-aircraft missile system-4 days;



self-propelled artillery installation or Multiple Launch Rocket System-3 days;



self-propelled artillery installation or Multiple Launch Rocket System-3 days;



military helicopter-4 days;



Tank-3 days;



amphibious assault vehicle, Armored Personnel Carrier, Command and staff vehicle, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Artillery System-3 days;



other armored vehicles or trucks-2 days;



radar systems of air defense equipment-4 days;



means of counter-battery struggle-2 days;



electronic warfare equipment-2 days;



short-range light unmanned aerial vehicles (range of use up to 70 kilometers, take-off weight 20-50 kilograms) - 1 day;



medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles (range from 70 to 300 kilometers, take-off weight 150 - 500 kilograms) - 2 days;



long-range heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (range from 300 to 1500 kilometers, take-off weight more than 500 kilograms) - 3 days;



cruise or ballistic missile - 3 days;



long-range visual observation Complex-4 days;



electronic intelligence equipment-2 days.



By the decision of the commander of a military unit (head of the unit), leave may also be granted to other military personnel (no more than three people) who were directly involved in the detection or destruction of enemy equipment - the decree says.

The document also sets out what documents can be used to confirm the destruction of enemy equipment:

combat log;

report of the commander of the unit, group (military unit) by subordination, who performed (performed) the task, which specifies in detail the circumstances, place (coordinates), date, time, method of destruction, type of destroyed equipment;



reports of commanders of adjacent units, which, based on the results of visual observation, confirm the destruction of equipment;



data from video recording, technical means of reconnaissance (surveillance), video recording of the display of the air situation of air defense combat vehicles during combat operation.



Direct and direct commanders up to the level of a company (company-Tactical Group) of military personnel who have destroyed enemy equipment have the right to leave lasting one calendar day - noted in the document.

Recall

Yesterday, on May 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for granting military personnel additional Leave lasting up to 15 days a year for destroying enemy equipment during the war with Russia, without taking into account travel time.

According to the law on strengthening mobilization, which came into force on May 18, the military will be paid a monetary reward, and will also be able to take an additional leave of up to 15 days a year for destroying enemy weapons and equipment. Those mobilized will also have the opportunity to obtain a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle and will be entitled to compensation for a loan under the yoselya program.