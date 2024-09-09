Shelling in Kharkiv region: residential and public buildings damaged, no casualties

On the night of September 8-9, at about 3 o'clock, the Malodanylivka community of Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Malodanylivka village council Oleksandr Hololobov, according to UNN.

Details

The attack reportedly damaged both residential and public buildings.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine informed about enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region.

