Shelling in Kharkiv region: residential and public buildings damaged, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 9, Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. Residential and public buildings were damaged, and according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
On the night of September 8-9, at about 3 o'clock, the Malodanylivka community of Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Malodanylivka village council Oleksandr Hololobov, according to UNN.
Details
The attack reportedly damaged both residential and public buildings.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries.
Recall
Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine informed about enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region.
