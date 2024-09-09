Kharkiv was hit by night air strikes with KAB bombs: information is being clarified - Terekhov

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120334 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196171 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152371 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152241 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142647 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197229 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186070 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105066 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86691 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62588 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40995 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 70087 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 47402 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196177 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197233 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 3863 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149345 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148622 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143680 views
Kharkiv was hit by night air strikes with KAB bombs: information is being clarified - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25370 views

Several strikes with KAB bombs were carried out on Kharkiv at night. A fire broke out at the site of one of the arrivals, rescuers are working to eliminate it, the consequences are being clarified.

Several strikes with KAB bombs were carried out in Kharkiv last night, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports, UNN.

Details

A fire broke out at the site of one of the arrivals, and rescuers are working to eliminate it. Details on the consequences and damage to the facilities are being clarified.

Add

Air raid alert sounds in Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv suffered two night strikes: Sinegubov gives details03.09.24, 07:11 • 24472 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

