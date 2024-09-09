Kharkiv was hit by night air strikes with KAB bombs: information is being clarified - Terekhov
Several strikes with KAB bombs were carried out on Kharkiv at night. A fire broke out at the site of one of the arrivals, rescuers are working to eliminate it, the consequences are being clarified.
Several strikes with KAB bombs were carried out in Kharkiv last night, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports, UNN.
A fire broke out at the site of one of the arrivals, and rescuers are working to eliminate it. Details on the consequences and damage to the facilities are being clarified.
Air raid alert sounds in Kharkiv region.
