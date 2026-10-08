She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in Literature

Anne Carson

On Thursday, October 8, the Swedish Academy announced the winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. The award went to 76-year-old Canadian poet, writer, and translator Anne Carson. She is known for works that combine ancient mythology, contemporary culture, and personal experiences. One of her best-known works is the verse novel "Autobiography of Red."

UNN has compiled everything you need to know about this year's Nobel Prize in Literature and the artist who received this prestigious award.

Who was in the running for the Nobel Prize in Literature

Ahead of the announcement of the winner's name, on September 7, the British publication The Guardian published a list of writers whom bookmakers considered the leading contenders for the award.

Among the favorites was 73-year-old Chinese writer Can Xue, whose real name is Deng Xiaohua. Her work is distinguished by its experimental style, surreal plots, and unusual narrative structure. The writer has repeatedly attracted the attention of the international literary community.

Another contender for the highest honor in literature was Japanese writer Haruki Murakami. The author of the novels "Norwegian Wood," "Kafka on the Shore," and "1Q84" has remained one of the best-known candidates in Nobel Prize predictions for many years.

Among the other writers who could have received the prestigious award were Australian author Gerald Murnane, American novelist Thomas Pynchon, Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, and British-American author Salman Rushdie.

What is Canadian writer Anne Carson known for, and why are her books worth reading

As the Swedish Academy noted, Carson received the award for bold and inventive work that, in a playful dialogue with the classical tradition, created new forms for contemporary literature.

Who is Anne Carson

The future writer was born in 1950 in the Canadian city of Toronto. She received an education in classical philology, studied ancient Greek literature, and for many years combined her writing with translation and teaching at universities.

A distinctive feature of her work is the combination of poetry, prose, scholarly research, and ancient mythology. The writer often uses ancient Greek plots to tell stories about contemporary human experiences, including love, loneliness, loss, and the search for one's identity. The study of the origin and meaning of words occupies an important place in her work. Carson has repeatedly emphasized that etymology is the starting point of her creative process.

In addition to writing her own works, Anne also translated ancient Greek authors, including Sappho, Sophocles, and Euripides. Her work in this field stood out because of its distinctive approach and was often perceived by readers and even critics as independent literary works.

Why the writer was awarded the Nobel Prize

One of the main features of Carson's work is her rejection of traditional literary boundaries. In a single work, she may combine poetic lines, historical research, personal memories, and philosophical reflections. This is why the Swedish Academy took note of her ability to create unexpected connections between authors from different eras. For example, Carson compared the ancient Greek poet Simonides with the German-language poet Paul Celan, and the historian Thucydides with the British writer Virginia Woolf. This approach allowed the artist to reinterpret classical texts in a new way and go beyond familiar genres.

Anne Carson's best-known works

One of the writer's most significant works is considered to be "Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse," published in 1998. Carson based the work on the ancient Greek myth of Geryon — a winged red giant killed by Heracles. However, in her interpretation, the mythological monster becomes a sensitive young man who experiences a difficult childhood, falls in love, and tries to understand himself. The story explores unrequited love, traumatic experience, and emotional dependence.

Another well-known work — "The Beauty of the Husband" — was published in 2001. It consists of 29 poetic episodes devoted to a woman's complicated relationship with her unfaithful husband. Each episode contains a reference to the work of the English poet John Keats.

A special place in Carson's work is occupied by the book Nox, dedicated to the memory of her brother Michael, who died in Denmark. This unusual edition takes the form of a box containing pages with photographs, letters, and texts. Through the prism of a personal story, the writer reflects on death, memory, and the impossibility of fully knowing a loved one.

How Carson changed contemporary literature

In the following years, the writer continued to experiment with form. Her work Float consists of 22 separate booklets that readers can open in any order.

The writer and translator also collaborated with artists, choreographers, and theater and opera directors, turning literature into part of broader artistic projects. In the view of the Swedish Academy, it was precisely this freedom in using language, genres, and artistic forms that secured Carson a special place in the international literary community. The Nobel Committee believes that her work demonstrates how ancient narratives can remain relevant across millennia, helping contemporary readers reflect on universal human experiences.

Books by Nobel Prize laureate Anne Carson available for purchase in Ukraine: where to order them and how much they cost

Anne Carson's books can be ordered in Ukraine. Prices for English-language editions start at 823 hryvnias, although most books are delivered from the United Kingdom.

In particular, Anne Carson's books are available from the online bookstore Yakaboo. As of October 8, several of the writer's best-known works are available to order, including poetic novels, collections of poems, and experimental prose.

Autobiography of Red ("Автобіографія червоного") can be purchased for your personal library for 823 hryvnias. Ukrainian readers can also order Glass, Irony and God ("Скло, іронія і Бог") for 1,236 hryvnias.

Another available edition is The Beauty of the Husband ("Краса чоловіка"), which costs 1,318 hryvnias. For 1,400 hryvnias, you can purchase Decreation — an experimental collection combining poetry, essays, dramatic texts, and other literary forms.

At a similar price, If Not, Winter: Fragments of Sappho ("Якщо ні, то зима: фрагменти Сапфо") is also available.

It should be noted that all the books mentioned above were printed in their original language. Ukrainian translations are not yet available to readers in Ukraine. The estimated delivery time for books from the United Kingdom is 15 days. Prices and the availability of individual editions may change.

How the Nobel Prize laureate is selected

The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, which consists of 18 members. The process of determining the winner takes several months and involves several stages of selection.

Each year, the Academy receives approximately 300 nominations for candidates. In the spring, the Nobel Committee reviews their literary achievements and draws up a preliminary list of approximately 20–25 writers. The list is subsequently reduced to approximately five candidates. During the summer, Academy members study their works, after which they vote in the autumn. To be awarded the prize, a candidate must receive more than half of the votes.

It should be noted that information about the nominees and the decision-making process remains confidential for 50 years.

What reward does the winner receive

In 2026, the Nobel Foundation increased the prize amount from 11 million to 12 million Swedish kronor, which is approximately 1.2 million dollars. The decision was made to mark the 125th anniversary of the presentation of the first Nobel Prizes. The foundation explained that the increase in the award is intended to preserve its value in the long term.

The ceremony will take place on December 10 in Stockholm. The laureate will receive a medal, a diploma, and a cash prize.

Who previously received the Nobel Prize in Literature

In 2025, the laureate was Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai, known for his novels about the crisis of society, human existence, and the power of art. In 2024, the award went to South Korean writer Han Kang; in 2023, to Norwegian playwright and novelist Jon Fosse; and in 2022, to French writer Annie Ernaux.

Overall, from 1901 to 2025, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded 118 times. Its laureates included 122 writers, 18 of whom were women.