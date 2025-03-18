Shalimov National Center for Surgery and Transplantation invites to Donor Saturday
Kyiv • UNN
A donor Saturday will be held in Kyiv on March 22, 2025. All blood types are needed, healthy people aged 18 and over and weighing 50 kg can become donors.
A Donor Saturday will be held on March 22 at the Shaly Mov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology in Kyiv, writes UNN with reference to information published by the Center on its Facebook page.
We would like to inform you that next Saturday, March 22, 2025, starting from 9:00 a.m. (until 12:00 p.m.), the Center's Department of Transfusiology and Extracorporeal Hemocorrection Methods will be receiving blood donors.
All blood types are needed. As the Center stated, one donor can save up to three lives per procedure, as one donation can provide red blood cell mass, plasma, and platelets.
Donors must have breakfast and bring an identity document.
Address: 30 Academician Shalimov Street, SI "National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov", new building, Department of Transfusiology and Extracorporeal Hemocorrection Methods.
Tel.: 095-867-09-86
On weekdays, the working hours remain unchanged, 8:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Mon-Fri.
Who can become a blood donor
Blood donors in Ukraine can be healthy people aged 18 years and older and weighing 50 kg or more (some blood centers accept people weighing 55-60 kg or more). Ukrainians, as well as foreigners with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine, can donate blood.
A healthy person is a person who has no contraindications. If you have chronic diseases, take medications, or are registered, you cannot be a donor temporarily or at all.
Contraindications to donation
They are divided into temporary and absolute. Temporary contraindications include vaccination with live vaccines, and absolute contraindications include serious cardiovascular diseases (except for completely cured congenital pathologies), hepatitis C, and HIV.
Before becoming a donor, you should definitely read the Donor's Guide. You should also check the list of temporary contraindications to donation.
You should strictly follow all the advice and warnings from specialists.
