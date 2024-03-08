Shaheed downed over Dnipro region

On the evening of March 8, a Russian army drone was shot down in the sky over the Synelnyk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, said the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

In the evening, Ukrainian defenders of the sky shot down an enemy shakedown in Synelnykivka district he wrote.

It is known that the drone was shot down by the Vostok defense.

