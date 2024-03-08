Shaheed downed over Dnipro region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense systems shot down a Russian Shahid drone over the Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region on the evening of March 8.
On the evening of March 8, a Russian army drone was shot down in the sky over the Synelnyk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, said the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
In the evening, Ukrainian defenders of the sky shot down an enemy shakedown in Synelnykivka district
It is known that the drone was shot down by the Vostok defense.
