Shahed's attack on Sumy: number of victims increased to seven, 12 injured
Kyiv • UNN
An attack by enemy Shahed UAVs on the city of Sumy has left 7 people dead and 12 seriously wounded. A headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the attacks is being deployed.
According to the updated data, 7 people were killed and 12 were seriously injured in Sumy as a result of the attack by "Shahed", the Sumy RMA reported, UNN reports.
A headquarters to eliminate the consequences of the strikes is currently being deployed.
Recall
In the morning, Russians attacked the city of Sumy with "shaheds". A healthcare facility was damaged. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first strike, the enemy struck again.
Among the dead is a policeman. Another police officer was wounded.