Shahed's attack on Sumy: number of victims increased to seven, 12 injured

According to the updated data, 7 people were killed and 12 were seriously injured in Sumy as a result of the attack by "Shahed", the Sumy RMA reported, UNN reports.

A headquarters to eliminate the consequences of the strikes is currently being deployed.

Recall

In the morning, Russians attacked the city of Sumy with "shaheds". A healthcare facility was damaged. During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first strike, the enemy struck again.

Among the dead is a policeman. Another police officer was wounded.