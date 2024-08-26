Several explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia - city council

Several explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia amid an air raid alert, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

"Several explosions have already occurred in Zaporizhzhia! Stay in safe places! We believe only in the best!" - said Regina Kharchenko, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council.

