Illustrative photo

Specialists from "Kyivteploenergo" are repairing damage to the heating network on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. While the repair work is under way, heating has been suspended for some consumers in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

In particular, these include Antonovycha, Baseina, Arkhitektora Horodetskoho, Velyka Vasylkivska, Hetmana Pavla Skoropadskoho, Yevhena Chykalenka, Liuteranska, Mala Zhytomyrska, Mechnykova, Mykhailivska, Prorizna, Saksahanskoho, Khreshchatyk and Shota Rustaveli streets. Emergency repairs are being carried out around the clock. If necessary, "Kyivteploenergo" brings in additional crews.

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According to preliminary information, the damaged section of the pipeline will be replaced overnight, and circulation of the heating medium in the system is expected to be restored by 14:00 on November 19.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that the centralized heat and power complex is currently fully operational in Kyiv. At the same time, efforts to address individual emergency incidents on the heating networks are continuing. About 40 "Kyivteploenergo" crews are working around the clock.