Several buildings destroyed in Lviv due to Russian attack, including historical monuments - Sadovyi

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126881 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131617 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162775 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158593 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145413 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112649 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195586 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 84657 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106784 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103592 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 71441 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 55443 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216313 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195586 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209711 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Several buildings destroyed in Lviv due to Russian attack, including historical monuments - Sadovyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24393 views

The mayor of Lviv reported significant destruction of residential buildings near the railway station and in the Frankivsk district. Some historic buildings were completely destroyed, and residents of 6 houses were evicted and offered temporary housing.

In Lviv, residential buildings near the railway station and in the Frankivsk district, where some historic buildings have been completely destroyed, suffered the most damage. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

People have been evicted from 6 houses. We are offering people accommodation in a hotel and will also finance rental housing while the reconstruction work continues

 ,” Sadovyi said.

According to him, the housing stock in two districts suffered the most. 

One neighborhood is near the train station, and the other is Frankivske, where buildings are 3-4 stories high. Some houses are completely destroyed, which were historical monuments

- Sadovyi added.

Recall 

In Lviv , the number of victims of the attack increased to 64 people, of whom more than half were hospitalized and 8 underwent surgery. 

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

