Several buildings destroyed in Lviv due to Russian attack, including historical monuments - Sadovyi

In Lviv, residential buildings near the railway station and in the Frankivsk district, where some historic buildings have been completely destroyed, suffered the most damage. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

People have been evicted from 6 houses. We are offering people accommodation in a hotel and will also finance rental housing while the reconstruction work continues ,” Sadovyi said.

According to him, the housing stock in two districts suffered the most.

One neighborhood is near the train station, and the other is Frankivske, where buildings are 3-4 stories high. Some houses are completely destroyed, which were historical monuments - Sadovyi added.

Recall

In Lviv , the number of victims of the attack increased to 64 people, of whom more than half were hospitalized and 8 underwent surgery.