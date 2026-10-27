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Seven stitches: shrapnel wounded a man in the neck during the shelling of a university in Kyiv — photo report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In Kyiv, shrapnel from a Russian strike wounded a driver who was passing by a university. The man received seven stitches, and his car was damaged.

Seven stitches: shrapnel wounded a man in the neck during the shelling of a university in Kyiv — photo report
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

As a result of the overnight Russian shelling of Kyiv, the educational buildings and dormitories of the State University of Trade and Economics were damaged. Near the institution, a fragment wounded a local resident, Serhii. Medics from an ambulance that was nearby provided the man with first aid. This was reported by an UNN journalist from the scene.

Details

According to preliminary information, Serhii works in delivery, and at the time of the strike he was driving past the university while carrying out an order. According to him, the explosions occurred directly in front of the car. 

I was just driving to deliver an order. There was an explosion right in front of my car. I was injured, and the car was damaged too. I was driving past the university; there was a flash, then a second explosion and immediately a third. I felt that something on my neck was wet. I touched it with my hand—it was blood

 - Serhii said.

The fragment struck the man's neck but did not hit an artery. In addition, he was lucky that an ambulance was nearby.

The "ambulance" was still there; the ambulance was damaged too. I ran up to that ambulance. The ambulance crew were also injured; everything inside had been overturned, and the vehicle was damaged, but they provided me with first aid, wrapped my neck and checked whether there were any fragments there. Then they sent me to the hospital. At the hospital, they took an X-ray, and after the X-ray, the doctors decided to stitch up the wound. Seven stitches. So I was born under a lucky star—I survived

- the man said.
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Serhii also reported a concussion, a mild contusion and dizziness. According to him, there were many people in the street after the explosions. 

There were a great many people, but I was in a state of shock. I saw that some people were, well, lying on the pavement, calling for help. Many people ran out of their homes. Everyone helped as best they could

- the man added.

We remind you

As a result of the overnight Russian shelling of Kyiv, the educational buildings and dormitories of the State University of Trade and Economics were damaged. Several people are known to have been injured, while there were no fatalities among students and staff.

Alla Kiosak

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