Setting fire to a military vehicle: two underage girls exposed in Poltava region

Two underage girls were found guilty of setting fire to military vehicles in Poltava region. The teenagers acted on the instructions of a so-called “curator”. Now they face up to eight years in prison. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

The arsonists were two girls aged 15 and 16.

They were involved in the arson of a car purchased by volunteers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers established that the offenders acted on the instructions of a so-called “curator” who promised them a reward.

Reportedly, one of the girls received an offer to earn easy money by setting fire to military or ambulance or police vehicles from a guy she met through a messenger.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years.

