In Odesa region, law enforcement officers detained two young men who set fire to a police car at the request of a "curator". Now they face up to 10 years in prison. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

The men poured flammable liquid on the police car and set it on fire, which was parked in the parking lot near the administrative building. The fire was immediately discovered and extinguished by police officers.

The arsonists were two fellow villagers from the Rozdilnyanska community who agreed to commit the crime for a reward from Russian curators.

The actions of the offenders were classified as intentional damage to another's property committed by arson. They face up to 10 years in prison for their actions.

