Servicemen are left without financial support for injuries - Lubinets

Kyiv

 32368 views

The Ombudsman reported that some servicemen are not being paid state-guaranteed compensation for injuries, citing the example of a serviceman who was entitled to additional remuneration for medical leave but did not receive it until the Ombudsman intervened.

Servicemen are left without financial support for injuries - Lubinets

In a number of cases, soldiers are not paid state-guaranteed funds for their injuries. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

I am forced to state that such violations of the rights of Ukraine's defenders are not uncommon. And this is unacceptable

- said Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights claims to have received an appeal from a serviceman who was on medical treatment and leave for health reasons from December 30, 2022, to March 4, 2023. According to the current resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, he was supposed to be paid an additional remuneration of UAH 100,000, but this did not happen.

After Lubinets' intervention and submission of medical documents to the command, the outstanding funds were credited to the soldier's card, restoring his right to proper financial support.

The protection of the rights of Ukraine's defenders, who daily fight for the right to exist and live in Ukraine, should be a priority for all state bodies and their officials

- said Dmytro Lubinets.

