Almost three thousand fragments and bodies of defenders identified in Ukraine - Lubinets

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 2,800 bodies and body fragments of defenders have been identified in Ukraine so far. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 29, a meeting with family members of the deceased soldiers was held.

According to Lubinets, those present at the meeting also discussed the timing of body identification and notification of families, the operation of the DNA database, communication with investigators, the work of experts and identification algorithms.

The event was attended by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, deputy ministers, representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the Minister of Health, more than 2,800 bodies and fragments have been identified so far. The process of searching for their relatives to return them for burial is ongoing. Also, according to government officials, relatives cannot find the bodies of the defenders because they have not yet been handed over to the Ukrainian side. However, the process of repatriation is underway. This is reported publicly - Lubinets summarized.

Recall

The bodies of 58 more Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia were returned to Ukraine on February 16, thanks to the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities and the International Red Cross.