Almost three thousand fragments and bodies of defenders identified in Ukraine - Lubinets

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 5322 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 17171 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23853 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 169050 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159462 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166405 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214922 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247858 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153641 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371299 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 17171 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169051 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140087 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159462 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151726 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14649 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15718 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19634 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44600 views
Almost three thousand fragments and bodies of defenders identified in Ukraine - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27858 views

The meeting also discussed the timing of body identification and notification of families, the operation of the DNA database, and communication with investigators.

Almost three thousand fragments and bodies of defenders identified in Ukraine - Lubinets

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 2,800 bodies and body fragments of defenders have been identified in Ukraine so far. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

It is noted that on February 29, a meeting with family members of the deceased soldiers was held. 

According to Lubinets, those present at the meeting also discussed the timing of body identification and notification of families, the operation of the DNA database, communication with investigators, the work of experts and identification algorithms.

Despite the incident with the IL-76: Ukraine continues negotiations on exchange of prisoners - Yusov29.01.24, 13:32 • 24932 views

The event was attended by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, deputy ministers, representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the Minister of Health, more than 2,800 bodies and fragments have been identified so far. The process of searching for their relatives to return them for burial is ongoing. Also, according to government officials, relatives cannot find the bodies of the defenders because they have not yet been handed over to the Ukrainian side. However, the process of repatriation is underway. This is reported publicly

- Lubinets summarized.

The bodies of 58 more Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia were returned to Ukraine on February 16, thanks to the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities and the International Red Cross.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
