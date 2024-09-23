September 23: International Day of Sign Languages, Day of Educational Technologies

Today, September 23, many countries around the world are celebrating the International Day of Sign Languages. The event was launched in 2017 at the initiative of the United Nations, UNN reports.

The first sign languages for people with hearing impairments were created in the Middle Ages. In 1620, the Spanish monk Juan Pablo de Monet published the first sign language book, which contained an alphabet with images of finger and hand movements that signified certain sounds.

In 1760, the world's first sign language school was opened in France.

In the first half of the nineteenth century, similar schools appeared in the United Kingdom and the United States. Unfortunately, later the idea that sign language is harmful prevailed.

In 1880, at the Milan conference of teachers working with deaf students, it was decided that sign languages should be banned in all educational institutions. Deaf children were taught to speak like normal people and read lips.

In 1960, William Stokey compiled the first dictionary of sign language. The linguist proved that it has absolutely all the features of a full-fledged language.

Today, about 300 sign languages are used in the world. There is even a universal international sign language.

September 23 is also the Day of Educational Technologies.

The history of educational technology dates back to the advent of copying machines, such as the Gestetner stencil and mimeograph, in schools and universities. These early tools allowed for short runs of copies, making them convenient for classroom use.

In the mid-1960s, the introduction of computers in schools marked the beginning of a real technical revolution. Initially, they were used to teach spelling and arithmetic in primary school using specially designed programs.

Another event today is related to education - the Day of Combating Childhood Underachievement in Secondary School.

Its goal is to spread the word that in many countries, especially poor ones, many children drop out of school and remain without secondary education, and to engage governments and NGOs in combating this phenomenon.

In honor of the fact that on September 23, 1913, a law was passed to combat child prostitution, today events are being held to mark the International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children.

According to statistics, 46% of victims of human trafficking are women, 19% are girls under the age of majority.

Sexual exploitation remains the most common form of human trafficking at 50%, followed by forced labor at 38%.

According to the church calendar, today marks the conception of John the Baptist.

John the Baptist was born into the family of the priest Zacharias and his wife Elizabeth, who led a pious life. They were both elderly and had no children.

One day, when Zechariah was performing a censer in the temple, the archangel Gabriel came down to him and told him that he would have a son, who would be named John. This son would be great before God and would bring great joy to the people of Israel.

Zacharias did not believe the archangel, so Gabriel deprived the man of his speech. He spoke only after his newborn son was named John.

Name days on September 23 are celebrated by Ivan, Andrii, Yevhen, Pavlo, Petro, Iraida.