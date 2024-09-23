September 23: International Day of Sign Languages, Day of Educational Technologies

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

September 23: International Day of Sign Languages, Day of Educational Technologies

The first sign languages for people with hearing impairments were created in the Middle Ages. In 1620, the Spanish monk Juan Pablo de Monet published the first sign language book, which contained an alphabet with images of finger and hand movements that signified certain sounds.

Today, September 23, many countries around the world are celebrating the International Day of Sign Languages. The event was launched in 2017 at the initiative of the United Nations, UNN reports.

The first sign languages for people with hearing impairments were created in the Middle Ages. In 1620, the Spanish monk Juan Pablo de Monet published the first sign language book, which contained an alphabet with images of finger and hand movements that signified certain sounds.

In 1760, the world's first sign language school was opened in France.

In the first half of the nineteenth century, similar schools appeared in the United Kingdom and the United States. Unfortunately, later the idea that sign language is harmful prevailed.

In 1880, at the Milan conference of teachers working with deaf students, it was decided that sign languages should be banned in all educational institutions. Deaf children were taught to speak like normal people and read lips.

In 1960, William Stokey compiled the first dictionary of sign language. The linguist proved that it has absolutely all the features of a full-fledged language.

Today, about 300 sign languages are used in the world. There is even a universal international sign language.

September 23 is also the Day of Educational Technologies.

The history of educational technology dates back to the advent of copying machines, such as the Gestetner stencil and mimeograph, in schools and universities. These early tools allowed for short runs of copies, making them convenient for classroom use.

In the mid-1960s, the introduction of computers in schools marked the beginning of a real technical revolution. Initially, they were used to teach spelling and arithmetic in primary school using specially designed programs.

Another event today is related to education - the Day of Combating Childhood Underachievement in Secondary School.

Its goal is to spread the word that in many countries, especially poor ones, many children drop out of school and remain without secondary education, and to engage governments and NGOs in combating this phenomenon.

In honor of the fact that on September 23, 1913, a law was passed to combat child prostitution, today events are being held to mark the International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Women and Children.

According to statistics, 46% of victims of human trafficking  are women, 19% are girls under the age of majority.

Sexual exploitation remains the most common form of human trafficking at 50%, followed by forced labor at 38%.

According to the church calendar, today marks the conception of John the Baptist.

John the Baptist was born into the family of the priest Zacharias and his wife Elizabeth, who led a pious life. They were both elderly and had no children.

One day, when Zechariah was performing a censer in the temple, the archangel Gabriel came down to him and told him that he would have a son, who would be named John. This son would be great before God and would bring great joy to the people of Israel.

Zacharias did not believe the archangel, so Gabriel deprived the man of his speech. He spoke only after his newborn son was named John.

Name days on September 23 are celebrated by  Ivan, Andrii, Yevhen, Pavlo, Petro, Iraida.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

