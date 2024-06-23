Seoul may provide lethal weapons to Ukraine if russia deepens military cooperation with South Korea

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2740 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92813 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105312 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121281 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190113 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234276 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143704 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66536 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74012 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101455 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87471 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31821 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92812 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87483 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105312 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101468 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121281 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1748 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4990 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12002 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13616 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17559 views
Seoul may provide lethal weapons to Ukraine if russia deepens military cooperation with South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34443 views

South Korea can provide Ukraine with lethal weapons if russia strengthens military cooperation with North Korea, in particular, transfers high-precision weapons.

Seoul may provide lethal weapons to Ukraine if russia deepens military cooperation with South Korea

South Korea will have no restrictions on its support for Ukraine if russia transfers high-precision weapons to North Korea. This was stated by South Korean National Security Advisor Chan Ho-jin during a speech on television, UNN reports citing Yonhap.

Details

According to Chang, South Korea may consider providing lethal weapons to Ukraine if russia crosses the red line. In particular, it will start supplying high-precision weapons to North Korea.

I would like to emphasize that everything depends on what Russia will do. Will we still have some limit if russia gives high-precision weapons to North Korea?

Chang said.

Chang stressed that not only South Korea, but also russia should work to improve bilateral relations.

If they want to restore and move forward Korean-russian relations, I would like to emphasize once again that the russian side should think carefully

he said.

Add

South Korea has announced a possible review of its policy of not providing weapons to Ukraine after president putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that includes commitments to mutual defense and cooperation in the field of military technology.

putin warned that any attempt by Seoul to supply weapons to Ukraine would be a "very big mistake.

Recall

The United States and Vietnam discussed ways to develop a strategic partnership at a meeting that took place after russian president putin's visit to Vietnam.

Blinken thanked South Korea for supporting Ukraine
22.06.24, 14:22 • 59411 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarNews of the World
