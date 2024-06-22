$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Blinken thanked South Korea for supporting Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59411 views

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae yul deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including arms supplies in violation of UN resolutions, and thanked South Korea for its continued support for Ukraine.

Blinken thanked South Korea for supporting Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin held a conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tel. The parties discussed the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia. Blinken thanked the South Korean Foreign Minister for his continued support for Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the US State Department, reports UNN.

Details

"Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with foreign minister of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae yul. The secretary of state condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including continued arms shipments that violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions, and reaffirmed the vital importance of the iron alliance between the United States and South Korea to promote peace, security and prosperity around the world. Secretary of state Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Cho for the continued support of Ukraine from the Republic of Korea.

The parties agreed to continue working together to address the complex security challenges posed by the DPRK, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. 

South Korea will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine20.06.24, 13:40 • 18372 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
