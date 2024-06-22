Blinken thanked South Korea for supporting Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin held a conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tel. The parties discussed the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia. Blinken thanked the South Korean Foreign Minister for his continued support for Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the US State Department, reports UNN.

Details

"Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with foreign minister of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae yul. The secretary of state condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including continued arms shipments that violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions, and reaffirmed the vital importance of the iron alliance between the United States and South Korea to promote peace, security and prosperity around the world. Secretary of state Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Cho for the continued support of Ukraine from the Republic of Korea.

The parties agreed to continue working together to address the complex security challenges posed by the DPRK, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

