Sending fake letters on behalf of the court: the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of a new scheme of Internet fraudsters

In Ukraine, Internet fraudsters have developed a new scheme: they send messages to mailboxes allegedly from a commercial court in a particular region. In the letters, they inform about a “decision to recover funds”. This was warned by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcers explained that the criminals disguise emails as gov.ua domain, which use real names of individual entrepreneurs and addresses.

They also send a purported PDF file containing the spyware. This way they gain remote access to the device.

How to protect yourself from fraudsters:

Do not use public email services from work computers.

Do not open attachments in suspicious emails.



Ignore and delete this email.



