Sending fake letters on behalf of the court: the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of a new scheme of Internet fraudsters

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110793 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114405 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185711 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147159 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148875 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141184 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112259 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104925 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 49762 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 49762 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

February 28, 08:30 PM • 34408 views

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 34408 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 76963 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 51325 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 51325 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 47430 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191612 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208246 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196790 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196790 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146776 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146776 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150626 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141715 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141715 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158312 views
Actual
Sending fake letters on behalf of the court: the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of a new scheme of Internet fraudsters

Sending fake letters on behalf of the court: the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of a new scheme of Internet fraudsters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11013 views

Fraudsters send out fake letters from commercial courts about the collection of funds. Attachments contain spyware to gain remote access to devices.

In Ukraine, Internet fraudsters have developed a new scheme: they send messages to mailboxes allegedly from a commercial court in a particular region. In the letters, they inform about a “decision to recover funds”. This was warned by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcers explained that the criminals disguise emails as gov.ua domain, which use real names of individual entrepreneurs and addresses.

They also send a purported PDF file containing the spyware. This way they gain remote access to the device.

Unidentified persons spread fakes about shelling of Rivne NPP and increased radiation levels - Center for Countering Disinformation16.09.24, 15:32 • 24766 views

How to protect yourself from fraudsters:

  • Do not use public email services from work computers.
  • Do not open attachments in suspicious emails.
  • Ignore and delete this email.

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine warned about fake apps Reserve+, through which Russians are trying to collect personal data of Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising