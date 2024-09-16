Unidentified persons spread fakes about shelling of Rivne NPP and increased radiation levels - Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukrainians have begun receiving fake emails from the State Emergency Service about an alleged missile attack on the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant that caused an increased level of radiation. This was warned by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

Analysts point out that the fake letters refer to a missile attack on the Rivne NPP, which caused an increased level of radiation.

The documents also include evacuation instructions and links to questionable resources.

The SES did not send out such messages, and the organization's mails were not hacked. It is likely that these letters were sent through duplicate mailboxes and are part of a Russian information attack aimed at spreading panic among the population, discrediting Ukrainian government agencies and reducing the level of trust in them - summarized in the CPD.

Ukrainians who have received such an email are advised to mark it as spam and not to click on the links.

Russians create fake copies of the Coordination Headquarters: relatives of prisoners of war warned about fraudsters

If you still followed the link, contact the Cyberpolice - summarized the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine has warned about fake Reserve+ appsthrough which Russians are trying to collect personal data of Ukrainians.

Users are urged to use only the official website reserveplus.mod.gov.ua and to check the developer, which should be the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.