The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has added Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, to the list of international sponsors of war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

Details

The agency emphasizes that company continues to maintain 3 factories in russia and pay taxes to its budget.

In particular, after the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss company Barry Callebaut delivered chocolate to the aggressor under the guise of essential goods. It also supplied its products to a russian confectionery factory, whose chocolate is included in the Russian army's rations.

The company manufactures products under the Sicao and Chocovic brands and imports products under the Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Mona Lisa, Bensdorp, Van Hauten, La Morella, and other brands. Every fourth chocolate and cocoa product in the world is made from the company's products - the NACP emphasizes.

It is noted that Barry Callebaut has been operating in russia for more than 15 years and has 3 factories in the country. In Moscow, the Alcon business center even houses the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy, which is the second largest in the company.

For example, in Russia, Barry Callebaut operates through Barry Callebaut NL Rasha LLC and Barry Callebaut Kaliningrad LLC. Together, they paid more than USD 33 million in taxes to the aggressor's budget. 1] in 2022.

Barry Callebaut NL Rusha LLC is also the founder of Inforum-Prom CJSC and Gore Trade LLC. In 2022 they paid almost 500 thousand dollars in taxes to the Russian Federation . US DOLLARS.

In November 2022, the French representative office of Barry Callebaut COCOA AG supplied its products (cocoa paste, oil) to the Russian confectionery factory Vernosti Kachestva LLC for about USD 180 thousand. THE COMPANY'S PRODUCTS ARE INCLUDED IN THE DRY GOODS. Its chocolate is included in the aggressor's army's rations - summarized in the agency

Addendum

Barry Callebaut continues to be an active participant in import and export operations with the terrorist state. In 2023, the company imported goods worth more than USD 94 million to the Russian market. This is more than 3 times higher than in 2022.

The imported goods include confectionery, dry mixes, cocoa, cocoa butter, palm oil, and fat from Belgium, Switzerland, Estonia, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, India, and Spain.

In addition, the company justifies its work in Russia by supplying allegedly essential goods. At the same time, the NAPC emphasized that according to Russian legislation, neither chocolate nor cocoa-containing food products are essential foodstuffs.

Recall

NAPC head Oleksandr Novikov said that today sanctions have been imposed on more than 18,000 people involved in Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Thus, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in history.