Selling chocolate for the occupiers' rations: Barry Callebaut, a leading chocolate manufacturer, is on the list of war sponsors

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102681 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113157 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140029 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177547 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172139 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178281 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167293 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148878 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42616 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75084 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35239 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45655 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65348 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102686 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262158 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65348 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143410 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107391 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107351 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123427 views
Actual
Selling chocolate for the occupiers' rations: Barry Callebaut, a leading chocolate manufacturer, is on the list of war sponsors

Selling chocolate for the occupiers' rations: Barry Callebaut, a leading chocolate manufacturer, is on the list of war sponsors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26983 views

The Swiss company continues to operate three factories in russia and recently paid USD 33 million in taxes to russia.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has added Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, to the list of international sponsors of war.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

Details

The agency emphasizes that company continues to maintain 3 factories in russia and pay taxes to its budget. 

In particular, after the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss company Barry Callebaut delivered chocolate to the aggressor under the guise of essential goods. It also supplied its products to a russian confectionery factory, whose chocolate is included in the Russian army's rations.

Feeding the aggressor: NACP adds Vici to the list of war sponsors04.01.24, 15:56 • 24379 views

The company manufactures products under the Sicao and Chocovic brands and imports products under the Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Mona Lisa, Bensdorp, Van Hauten, La Morella, and other brands. Every fourth chocolate and cocoa product in the world is made from the company's products

- the NACP emphasizes.

It is noted that Barry Callebaut has been operating in russia for more than 15 years and has 3 factories in the country. In Moscow, the Alcon business center even houses the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy, which is the second largest in the company.

For example, in Russia, Barry Callebaut operates through Barry Callebaut NL Rasha LLC and Barry Callebaut Kaliningrad LLC. Together, they paid more than USD 33 million in taxes to the aggressor's budget. 1] in 2022. 

Barry Callebaut NL Rusha LLC is also the founder of Inforum-Prom CJSC and Gore Trade LLC. In 2022 they paid almost 500 thousand dollars in taxes to the Russian Federation . US DOLLARS.

In November 2022, the French representative office of Barry Callebaut COCOA AG supplied its products (cocoa paste, oil) to the Russian confectionery factory Vernosti Kachestva LLC for about USD 180 thousand. THE COMPANY'S PRODUCTS ARE INCLUDED IN THE DRY GOODS. Its chocolate is included in the aggressor's army's rations

- summarized in the agency

NACP adds American fast food chain to the list of international war sponsors10.01.24, 16:01 • 21584 views

Addendum

Barry Callebaut continues to be an active participant in import and export operations with the terrorist state. In 2023, the company imported goods worth more than USD 94 million to the Russian market. This is more than 3 times higher than in 2022.

The imported goods include confectionery, dry mixes, cocoa, cocoa butter, palm oil, and fat from Belgium, Switzerland, Estonia, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, India, and Spain.

In addition, the company justifies its work in Russia by supplying allegedly essential goods. At the same time, the NAPC emphasized that according to Russian legislation, neither chocolate nor cocoa-containing food products are essential foodstuffs.

Recall

NAPC head Oleksandr Novikov said that today sanctions have been imposed on more than 18,000 people involved in Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Thus, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in history.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

Contact us about advertising