What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

NACP adds American fast food chain to the list of international war sponsors

NACP adds American fast food chain to the list of international war sponsors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21580 views

The NACP has included Subway in the list of sponsors of the war for continuing to operate and pay taxes in Russia.

The NACP has added the world-famous Subway fast food franchise to the list of international sponsors of war. The company continues to operate in Russia and pay taxes to the Russian budget. UNN reports this with reference to the NAPC press service. 

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has added the American multinational fast food franchise Subway to the list of international sponsors of war. More than 500 of the company's restaurants continue to operate in the aggressor's market, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes to the Russian budget

- the NACP said in a statement. 

Details 

As noted, Subway actively advertises its activities through sanctioned Russian social networks and delivers food through Yandex services, which cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies of the aggressor country.

The company claims to be concerned about consumer health, but, according to the NACP, continues to operate in Russia. 

The company has been operating in Russia for more than 20 years, has created about 6,000 jobs, and has 550 restaurants in 122 cities. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the company has not reported any cuts in its operations in Russia. Thus, in addition to paying taxes to the state budget of the Russian Federation, the company provides jobs to Russians, supporting the Russian economy and employment.

The peculiarity of Subway's business is that they operate under a franchisee system, meaning that there is a large network of legally separate entities that operate under the Subway brand, generate revenue and pay taxes.

Subway reported that all restaurants in the country are independently owned and operated by local and master franchisees, so restaurants remain open in Russia. 

This statement regarding the inability to influence its own franchisees is untrue and misleading

- the NACP said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, there have been no attempts by the company's management to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

