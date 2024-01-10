NACP adds American fast food chain to the list of international war sponsors

The NACP has added the world-famous Subway fast food franchise to the list of international sponsors of war. The company continues to operate in Russia and pay taxes to the Russian budget. UNN reports this with reference to the NAPC press service.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has added the American multinational fast food franchise Subway to the list of international sponsors of war. More than 500 of the company's restaurants continue to operate in the aggressor's market, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes to the Russian budget - the NACP said in a statement.

Details

As noted, Subway actively advertises its activities through sanctioned Russian social networks and delivers food through Yandex services, which cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies of the aggressor country.

The company claims to be concerned about consumer health, but, according to the NACP, continues to operate in Russia.

The company has been operating in Russia for more than 20 years, has created about 6,000 jobs, and has 550 restaurants in 122 cities. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the company has not reported any cuts in its operations in Russia. Thus, in addition to paying taxes to the state budget of the Russian Federation, the company provides jobs to Russians, supporting the Russian economy and employment.

The peculiarity of Subway's business is that they operate under a franchisee system, meaning that there is a large network of legally separate entities that operate under the Subway brand, generate revenue and pay taxes.

Subway reported that all restaurants in the country are independently owned and operated by local and master franchisees, so restaurants remain open in Russia.

This statement regarding the inability to influence its own franchisees is untrue and misleading - the NACP said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, there have been no attempts by the company's management to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine.