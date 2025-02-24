“See you in court": Trump spats with governor over transgender athletes

US President Donald Trump has publicly quarreled with Maine Governor Janet Mills. The incident occurred in the White House during a meeting between the president and the governors, UNN reports with reference to AR.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the conflict was Mills' refusal to comply with Trump's decree banning transgender athletes from competitions in women's sports.

You better do it , because you're not going to get federal funding - the US president said.

To this, the governor replied that she would "follow the laws of the United States and our state.

"I'll see you in court," Mills threatened.

To this, Trump replied that "it will be an easy thing to do.

"I'll see you when you're re-elected," the White House chief added.

Recall

Recently , Donald Trump re-raised the topic of Canada possibly joining the United States as the 51st state. He also referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a "governor" and praised his work.

