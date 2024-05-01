ukenru
Actual
Security measures are being taken in the center of Kyiv: documents may be checked

Security measures are being taken in the center of Kyiv: documents may be checked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28974 views

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting planned counterintelligence activities in the center of Kyiv to strengthen the security of important state facilities and crowded places, including inspections and document checks.

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting security measures in the center of Kyiv to strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of important state facilities and crowded places, which include inspections and possible document checks, the SBU reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting planned counterintelligence (security) measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The main locations are St. Sophia and Mykhailivska squares and the surrounding area," the SBU reported on social media.

It is noted that the main purpose of the measures is to check and strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of important state facilities and places of mass gatherings.

The training is being conducted jointly with the State Protection Department, the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units involved in the defense of the capital.

According to the SBU, security forces took part in the security measures:

  • inspect the territory and individual buildings and premises (apartments, offices, common areas of apartment buildings, public service facilities, etc.) to identify prohibited items
  • check citizens in the central part of the city.

As noted, the exercises will take place in accordance with the legal regime of martial law.

"During these operations, passage through the city streets may be restricted, citizens' documents may be checked, and vehicles may be inspected," the SBU emphasized.

The SBU urged people "to be understanding of possible inconveniences and to respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement.

In addition, the SBU emphasized that it is necessary to have identification documents and to observe the curfew.

"We emphasize that in its activities, the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of the rights and freedoms of citizens," the special service said.

AsMAP Vice President on the detention and mobilization of truck drivers: we are working to resolve the issue with RMA30.04.24, 10:46 • 128774 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

