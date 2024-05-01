Security measures are being taken in the center of Kyiv: documents may be checked

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting security measures in the center of Kyiv to strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of important state facilities and crowded places, which include inspections and possible document checks, the SBU reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting planned counterintelligence (security) measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The main locations are St. Sophia and Mykhailivska squares and the surrounding area," the SBU reported on social media.

It is noted that the main purpose of the measures is to check and strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of important state facilities and places of mass gatherings.

The training is being conducted jointly with the State Protection Department, the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units involved in the defense of the capital.

According to the SBU, security forces took part in the security measures:

inspect the territory and individual buildings and premises (apartments, offices, common areas of apartment buildings, public service facilities, etc.) to identify prohibited items

check citizens in the central part of the city.

As noted, the exercises will take place in accordance with the legal regime of martial law.

"During these operations, passage through the city streets may be restricted, citizens' documents may be checked, and vehicles may be inspected," the SBU emphasized.

The SBU urged people "to be understanding of possible inconveniences and to respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement.

In addition, the SBU emphasized that it is necessary to have identification documents and to observe the curfew.

"We emphasize that in its activities, the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of the rights and freedoms of citizens," the special service said.

