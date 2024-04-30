ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
AsMAP Vice President on the detention and mobilization of truck drivers: we are working to resolve the issue with RMA

AsMAP Vice President on the detention and mobilization of truck drivers: we are working to resolve the issue with RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128772 views

The Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine is working to resolve the issue of detention of truck drivers on the road by the employees of the RTCC departments in Transcarpathian region

Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Volodymyr Balin said that the Association is currently working with the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration to resolve the issue of detention and mobilization of truck drivers on flights. He told this to the journalist of UNN.

"We have applied to RMA and are working on it. They seem to be supporting us," Balin said.

Context

The Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine reported cases of detention of truck drivers by RTCC officers on the road with their subsequent mobilization at the Nyzhni Vorota traffic police station in Zakarpattia region. The property of the vehicles and the cargo are left in danger and unattended. The Association appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta to resolve this issue.

"On 24.04.2024, at the Nyzhni Vorota traffic police post in Zakarpattia region, the RCCC employees illegally detained drivers of several trucks engaged in the transit transportation of goods from Europe to Ukraine, forcibly took them to the premises of the relevant RCCC department, where they were quickly mobilized and sent to military units for military service. The property of the vehicle and the cargo were left in danger and unattended," the Association said.

It is also reported that under similar circumstances, on April 24, 2024, employees of the First Department of the Mukachevo Regional Military and Police Center, near the Nizhni Vorota traffic police station, illegally detained and deprived of liberty the driver of Shal LLC, Lisovsky Andriy Vadymovych, born on 18.05.1983, and against the will of the latter, on the same day, mobilized him to a military unit in the Chernihiv region and took him to an unknown destination.

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JV, commenting on the statement on the detention and mobilization of international transportation drivers, stated that it is not always possible to check all military registration data on the spot at checkpoints. Therefore, persons liable for military service are offered to go to the TCC and JV to clarify their data.

The law on mobilization has been officially published: when it will come into force17.04.24, 09:59 • 29487 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

