Search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian jet strike completed in Zaporizhzhia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 87755 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106119 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171186 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140148 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144433 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139544 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112122 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174452 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111728 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 41043 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113867 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 60907 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 67322 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171187 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201758 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142871 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142789 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138818 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155650 views
Search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian jet strike completed in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19947 views

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of Russian air strikes, 14 people were injured.

Search and rescue operations at the site of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia are complete. 14 people were injured, a high-rise building and a private house were destroyed. This was reported by the National Police on Sunday, UNN reports.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia: 14 people were injured as a result of Russian air strikes. Among the victims is a 17-year-old boy

- the National Police said in a statement.

It is noted that the shelling partially destroyed a multi-storey building and a private house. The blast wave and debris damaged warehouses, infrastructure facilities, nearby apartment buildings, households, garages and cars.

Police officers continue to work at the sites of hostile attacks and accept statements from citizens about damaged property.

Earlier UNN reported that two rescuers were among those injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising