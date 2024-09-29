Search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian jet strike completed in Zaporizhzhia

Search and rescue operations at the site of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia are complete. 14 people were injured, a high-rise building and a private house were destroyed. This was reported by the National Police on Sunday, UNN reports.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia: 14 people were injured as a result of Russian air strikes. Among the victims is a 17-year-old boy - the National Police said in a statement.

It is noted that the shelling partially destroyed a multi-storey building and a private house. The blast wave and debris damaged warehouses, infrastructure facilities, nearby apartment buildings, households, garages and cars.

Police officers continue to work at the sites of hostile attacks and accept statements from citizens about damaged property.

Earlier UNN reported that two rescuers were among those injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.